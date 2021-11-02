Maribago fire burns close to P200K worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire hit a residential area in Sitio Baybayon Boyong in Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City late night on Monday, November 1, and damaged at least three homes and two nearby establishments.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P175, 000.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Oiretuelle Baguio said the fire was traced to have started at the residence of Isidro Mira and spread to nearby structures.

The alarm was reported at 11:26 p.m. on Monday and was placed under control at 12:03 a.m. of Tuesday, November 2.

As of this writing, fire investigators are yet to determine its cause.

