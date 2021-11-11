Celebrate Everyday Moments with IL Corso Lifemalls by Filinvest

It’s that time of the year at IL Corso Lifemall, the first mall development of Filinvest in Cebu located by the sea, where the festive holiday season of joy and hope is celebrated with the Christmas tree adorned with gold and red ornaments last November 5, 2021.

This global pandemic has definitely changed the way we see things, but here in Lifemalls, the new normal gives our everyday moments reasons to celebrate Christmas – from life’s little pleasures and rewards to the value of family and community. Celebrate Christmas Moments with your family and friends as we provide a safe malling experience for everyone.

Renewed Feast

Let the outdoors be the perfect setting to celebrate your everyday moments as we highlight the natural environment found in each Lifemalls. In IL Corso Cebu, where the sea provides a panoramic backdrop for the mall, both local residents and visitors from nearby communities can visit The Food Yard – North & South, a showcase of food trucks, stalls and restaurants offering the best of Cebuano cuisine in a safe outdoor dining experience. With its fresh sea breeze, growing in popularity as a waterfront foodie haven, IL Corso’s The Food Yard showcases the food trucks, stalls and restaurants offering the best of Cebuano cuisine in a safe outdoor dining experience.

Weekend Market

Along with this, is the Holidaze Pop-Up Weekend Market featuring the products of small, local manufacturers selling unique accessories, locally-made shoes and apparel, organic skincare, health products, artisan coffee, fast grab and quick bites among others. You will find gift items and delectable treats for you and your loved ones this holiday season in partnership with City di Mare and Fraction Events and Marketing Arm.

Bringing a life of ease, convenience, and joy to your every day, there is always something for everyone. At Lifemalls, we celebrate everyday moments!

Celebrating Christmas Moments

If there is one magical season we all look forward to throughout the year, it’s always been Christmas. As we count down the days until the holiday season, IL Corso Lifemalls is always here to give you new ways to enjoy and delightfully thrive in the new normal.

Enjoy Christmas Hymns & Holiday Beats all through-out November and December as we bring together different performances to serenade shoppers with yuletide carols.

And because this is also the season for sharing, IL Corso Lifemalls Gives a Christmas Moment to our partner foundation, Everlasting Hope, an NGO dedicated to helping children with cancer. If you wish to support this organization, visit their website at everlastinghope.org and Facebook page.

“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to be more relevant with the current needs of our community. Our mall offerings, together with the programs for our shoppers and tenants, help us deliver everyday moments that are safe, rewarding and sustainable,” says Joselito Santos, Filinvest Lifemalls Senior Vice-President.

