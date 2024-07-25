How to protect your pets from parvovirus and leptospirosis

As much as you enjoy watching your pets frolic in the rain, a hidden danger lurks with every raindrop.

The sight of your dog or cat happily splashing in puddles can be heartwarming, but fur parents must think twice before letting their pets indulge in this rainy-day activity.

During the wet season, the proliferation of viruses and bacterial infections, such as parvovirus and leptospirosis, reaches alarmingly high levels. This invisible threat can lead to severe, sometimes fatal health issues for your beloved pets.

Understanding these diseases and taking proactive steps to protect against them is not just a precaution—it’s a necessity.

READ:

Parvovirus, often referred to as parvo, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects dogs, although cats can also be susceptible to a similar virus.

This virus is particularly dangerous for puppies and unvaccinated dogs, as it targets rapidly dividing cells, leading to severe gastrointestinal distress. It is a year-round threat, but cases peak from July to December when the rains are heaviest.

What is Parvo virus?

“Parvo is short for Canine Parvoviral Infection. It causes severe diarrhea in dogs, specifically a condition called Parvoviral Enteritis,” explained Dr. Vincent Refugio, a local veterinarian who owns a clinic in Bohol.

He explained that if your pet dog shows symptoms such as severe vomiting, diarrhea (often bloody), lethargy, and loss of appetite, these are already manifestations of the parvovirus.

The virus spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or indirect contact with a contaminated environment, such as soil, water, or objects like food bowls, Refugio noted.

During the rainy season, waterlogged areas can harbor the virus for extended periods, increasing the likelihood of infection.

“Initially, a dog with parvo might seem lethargic and lose appetite, followed by vomiting and wet stool that eventually becomes hemorrhagic or bloody,” he said.

How to treat Parvo in dogs?

According to Refugio, the most effective way to combat this virus is through vaccination. Puppies should receive their initial vaccinations between six to eight weeks of age, followed by booster shots.

For adult dogs, regular booster shots are crucial to maintaining immunity. In the unfortunate event of infection, prompt veterinary care is essential.

“We don’t have a specific treatment for the virus itself…What we do is called supportive therapy, addressing symptoms like dehydration with fluids and preventing secondary infections with antibiotics,” he said.

On average, Refugio said that his clinic in Bohol sees 10 to 15 patients daily, with five to eight cases suspected of parvo.

Despite high treatment costs, with daily expenses ranging from P1,500 to P2,500, the vet doctor said proper medication can significantly improve survival rates.

“With proper treatment, around 60 to 70 percent of the pets survive,” he added.

What is Feline Panleukopenia?

Parvo is more common in dogs, especially those under one year old and unvaccinated, in cats, the disease is known as Feline Panleukopenia.

This virus presents similar symptoms: high fever, vomiting, and severe gastrointestinal distress, and can also lead to a drop in white blood cells, making the animal highly susceptible to secondary infections.

What is leptospirosis?

On the other hand, leptospirosis is a serious bacterial infection. Dr. Gerald Aycardo, a local veterinarian based in Cebu, explained leptospirosis as a bacterial infection commonly transmitted through rat urine.

“The common source of infection is rats or mice, especially during the rainy season. Floodwaters carry the bacteria, and pets can get infected through contact with contaminated water or food,” he said.

Aycardo noted that symptoms of leptospirosis include jaundice, which is characterized by the yellowing of the eyes and gums, as well as vomiting and diarrhea. Affected pets may also experience a high fever.

Leptospirosis differs from parvovirus in that it takes longer to manifest and primarily targets the kidneys, potentially leading to multiple organ failure, including the liver and heart.

He pointed out that while cats are generally resistant to leptospirosis, dogs are highly susceptible, and the disease can also affect humans.

“We do not have cases sa lepto in cats. Usually in dogs. The lepto in dogs is the same lepto we see in humans,” he said.

Treatment for leptospirosis involves antibiotics; however, it can take longer than parvovirus treatment, as it typically requires three to five weeks.

“Naa’y antibiotics. Pero compared sa parvo nga ang treatment takes 7 days time , lepto takes at least 3 weeks. At least ha? At least 3 weeks. It could go up to 4-5 weeks,” he said.

The cost of treatment ranges from P4,000 to P5,000, depending on the severity of the infection and the length of hospitalization required.

Aycardo noted that while leptospirosis cases in his clinic have decreased recently, likely due to a heatwave, the onset of the rainy season may lead to a resurgence. The disease has a high mortality rate, with only a 25% survival rate.

How to keep pets safe during the rainy season?

To keep your pets safe during the rainy season, both veterinarians advised to follow these preventive measures:

Vaccinations

Ensure your pets are up-to-date with their vaccinations for parvovirus and leptospirosis.

Avoid Stagnant Water

Prevent your pets from drinking or playing in stagnant water or puddles.

Regular Check-ups

Schedule regular veterinary check-ups to monitor your pet’s health and catch any early signs of illness.

Clean Environment

Maintain a clean living environment for your pets, regularly disinfecting food and water bowls, and keeping their sleeping areas dry.

While the rainy season can bring joy to your pets with the lure of playful splashes and cool weather, it’s also a time to be vigilant about their health. Enjoy the rains, but always prioritize the well-being of your furry family members. Because parvovirus and leptospirosis are deadly threats ever ready to strike.