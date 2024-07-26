Daily Gospel, July 26

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 25, 2024, which is the Friday of the sixteenth week of ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13, 18-23.

Jesus said to His disciples: “Hear then the parable of the sower.

The seed sown on the path is the one who hears the word of the kingdom without understanding it, and the evil one comes and steals away what was sown in his heart.

The seed sown on rocky ground is the one who hears the word and receives it at once with joy.

But he has no root and lasts only for a time. When some tribulation or persecution comes because of the word, he immediately falls away.

The seed sown among thorns is the one who hears the word, but then worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word and it bears no fruit.

But the seed sown on rich soil is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.”