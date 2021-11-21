Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte vow to ‘continue, improve President’s achievements’

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio have vowed to continue and improve the achievements of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration should they win in the 2022 elections.

Marcos Jr., son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is running for president alongside Duterte-Carpio who is gunning for the vice presidency.

“Tiwala ako sa binuo naming pagkakaisa na uniteam ni Mayor Inday Sara at sa pinagbuklod naming layunin na ituloy ang mga magandang nasimulan ni Pangulong Duterte para sa ating bansa ay magiging matagumpay tayo sa inaasam nating pagbangon at kaunlaran,” Marcos said in a video posted on his Youtube account on Saturday.

(I trust that through our uniteam with Mayor Inday Sara and our goal to continue the achievements of President Duterte, we will be able to rise up and achieve progress for our country.)

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio stressed that their tandem aims not just to continue the initiatives of her father but to also improve them.

“Ang layunin natin ay hindi lamang ituloy ang mga magagandang nasimulan ni Pangulong Duterte kundi ang mas pagbutihin at mas palawigin pa ang mga ito,” she said.

(Our goal is to not just continue the initiatives of President Duterte but to improve and expand them.)

President Duterte, who will end his term next year, is endorsing his former assistant Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as his successor.

