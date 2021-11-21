Pagadian Explorers nail first win in Chooks-to-Go VisMin Cup vs Roxas Vanguards

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Host team, Pagadian Explorers escaped a nail-biting opening day battle against the Roxas Vanguards, 56-52, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Open Conference, Saturday evening at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Jezhreel Acaylar’s heroics saved the Explorers from their thrilling showdown against the Vanguards.

Tied at 50 with 2:23 left in the regulation, Acaylar nailed a put back after canning his first attempt.

Vanguard’s Kent Segura made a layup with 1:10 left to inch within two, 52-54, but the defensive hustle of the Explorers showed up late, not allowing any bucket to fall in for the Vanguards to end the match.

“It all boils down sa defense talaga. Yun ang nagpanalo sa amin,” said Explorers head coach Gherome Ejercito.

Edzel Mag-isa dropped a double-double for the Explorers with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Niño Ibañez also got himself 11.

Visayas Leg MVP Jaymar Gimpayan, formerly of the MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vanguards. Marlon Monte added 11 points for the losing squad.

Both teams will be back in action today, Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The Explorers will open the day against Iligan at 4 pm, while the Vanguards will clash with Zamboanga Sibugay at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

Pagadian Explorers 56 – Mag-isa 11, Ibañez 11, Caballero 8, Acaylar 7, Diaz 6, Fuentes, Quimado 4 Opiso 2, Dechos 12, Pamaran 0, Demigaya 0.

Roxas Vanguards 52 – Gimpayan 14, Monte 11, Mabigat 8, Tabi 5, Segura 5, Abanto 3, Templo 2, Mandreza 2, Valin 2, Dela Cruz 0, Adante 0, Basco 0.

Quarterscores: 9-10, 23-19, 40-40, 56-52.

