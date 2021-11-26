Lalamove delivers big surprises as it turns 5

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove is delivering big surprises this month including discounts and over P5 million worth of prizes as it celebrates five years in the Philippines.

New collaborations, Lucky Spin 11.11 Promo

Lalamove recently welcomed actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga and TV host-actor Luis Manzano to the LalaFam as its very first celebrity endorsers to lead the rollout of its anniversary promos this month.

Among Lalamove’s biggest and highly anticipated anniversary offerings is the Lucky Spin 11.11 promo with one (1) MacBook Pro, five (5) iPhone 13s, and 11 gift certificates worth P11,000 up for grabs.

All Lalamove users can participate in the promo and do a lucky spin. Simply download the Lalamove app, claim the free ticket and spin the wheel for a chance to win a prize. Ongoing until November 28, 2021, users must complete two orders to spin the wheel again. Lalamove will also be giving away P1000 Lalamove wallet credits to 5 lucky customers and 5 lucky drivers with the best #Lalamove5 challenge videos. Simply duet the video on bit.ly/Lalamove5Customers and bit.ly/Lalamove5Drivers and post it on one’s public TikTok account with the hashtag #Lalamove5Customer for customers or #Lalamove5Drivers for partner riders. The contest will run until December 1.

Marking its fifth year in the Philippines, Lalamove continues to #DeliverBigSurprises and more. Check out its promos and affordable rates on the Lalamove app, available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and www.web.lalamove.com.

Lalamove was established in Hong Kong in December 2013. Today, it operates in 21 cities across Asia and Latin America, including Cebu and Manila in the Philippines. It provides different vehicle options that fit according to the needs of the customer, easy customer transactions, allow flexible schedules, and multiple bookings to help businesses of all sizes grow their reach. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamovePH on Facebook and Instagram.

