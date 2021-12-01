Cult leader and ‘faith healer’ in Asturias accused of rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation is now waiting for the issuance of a Warrant of Arrest against a ‘cult leader’ who was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman inside his temple in Asturias town in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Lawyer Renan Oliva, NBI-7 director, said that the suspect is still at large pending the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Oliva identified the ‘cult leader’ as Teodorico Feriol, of legal age, and an alleged faith healer under the Higawnon Spiritual Consultation Services located in Udlom 2 in San Isidro, Asturias town, Cebu.

Oliva said that they filed three counts of rape against Feriol last November 24, 2021, before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Agapito Gierran, the agent on case, for his part, said that the two rape incidents happened in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The alleged rape of the then 16-year-old minor reportedly happened on November 2, 2020. The victim, who is also a resident of the town, is now 17 years old.

Also, on February 15 and July 18, 2021, another rape incident allegedly happened involving a 32-year-old woman who also filed a rape complaint against Feriol.

The 32-year-old woman is from Balamban town.

CDN Digital is withholding the identities of the victims for their protection.

As per their investigation, Gierran said that Feriol represented himself as ‘Dios Amahan’ who can heal the illnesses of the people.

The two victims reportedly went to see the accused as they were not feeling well or had lost their appetite. The suspect reportedly conducted a healing session and when the victims were relieved of their illnesses, they were asked to conduct a mission as their spiritual obligation.

The mission means they will have to stay in the temple for around four months.

“Daghan na nianha sa iya for different illnesses. Makaayo raman daw pero pag magustuhan niya iyang mga pasyente nga medyo hitsuraan, i require ka niya nga mu undergo og mission. Nahitabo ni ang sexual abuse during nag conduct og mission. There are several women pa ang nabiktima as a matter of fact, naa pay isa na impregnated niya but di willing mo file og complaint.” Gierran said.

Gierran said that the father of the 16-year-old minor knew about the healing capability of Feriol hence he sought the latter’s help.

The 16-year-old victim disclosed that during her mission, Feriol ordered her to drink a liquid substance which made her feel dizzy.

Feriol allegedly told the victim that the concoction would help her feel better. The victim said a few minutes after drinking the liquid substance, she fell asleep. However, after around thirty minutes, she woke up and saw Feriol already sexually abusing her.

The victim alleged that Feriol told her to call him ‘daddy/dy’ as he was the ‘Dios Amahan’.

“Nihilak ko unya niana ko nga ayaw dy, unya ana sya nga agwantaha lang nak kay pagbuot nis spirituhanon…Igo rako nisunod sa iyang sugo,” the victim said.

The victim reportedly started her mission in July 2020 and ended it in November of the same year. She also alleged that there was another woman who was impregnated by Feriol.

The victim said she is determined to pursue the case as there are still a lot of victims of sexual abuse allegedly committed by the suspect.

Gierran added that it took the victims a few months to ask for help as they were allegedly threatened. The suspect also claimed to have connections with different law enforcement agencies, including the NBI.

On October 19, 2021, Gierran said that Feriol appeared in their office as a response to the subpoena they sent and strongly denied the accusations thrown against him.

READ: Man accused of rape nabbed in Olango

Foreign national wanted for child prostitution, abuse arrested in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy