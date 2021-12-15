Echo Appliance opens Danao City branch

Danaonons can now get the appliance of their dreams at affordable prices!

Homegrown appliance retailer Echo Appliance Center opened its doors at Sands Gateway Mall in Danao City, Cebu last December 1, 2021.

The brach opening was led by Albert Ryan Chua, Robert Chua, Bea Chua, and Richard Chua. Former Secretary of Tourism Ace Durano also graced the event.

Its Danao City branch is already the 8th Echo Appliance store to open in Cebu, expanding its territory to the northern part of this island province.

Echo Appliance Center Danao Branch is open form Mondays to Sundays, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. You may also call the following numbers (032) 344 02457, 0956 538 6677, and 0966 771 1036.

Catering to household and commercial needs, Echo Appliance Center also has branches in Cebu City, Banilad, Centro Mandaue, Mactan, Tabunok, and Carcar.

ADVERTORIAL