Aussie Moloney beats Pinoy Saludar, takes WBO Oriental fly title

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Froilan “The Sniper” Saludar lost to Aussie Andrew “Monster” Moloney for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title at the Star Event Center in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, December 22.

The 30-year-old Moloney, the former World Boxing Association (WBA) interim world super flyweight champion finished the 10-round bout with a unanimous decision victory.

All three judges saw the bout in favor of Moloney with the scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 98-91.

It was a fitting comeback for the Aussie champion who hasn’t fought in Australia since 2019. It was also a fitting comeback for him after losing to his archrival Joshua Franco in August this year for the WBA world super flyweight title via unanimous decision in the United States.

Moloney, currently rated No. 4 in the WBA’s stacked super flyweight division, improved his record to 22 wins with 14 knockouts and two defeats.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Saludar of Polomolok, South Cotabato, dropped to five defeats along with 32 victories, 22 knockouts and one draw.

Last March, Saludar beat fellow Filipino boxer Reymark Taday via unanimous decision in General Santos City as a comeback fight following his WBA Asia Pacific superflyweight bout against Japanese Ryoji Fukunaga last 2020 where he lost via TKO in Tokyo, Japan.

Nevertheless, Saludar fought Moloney with all his best despite being outboxed by the latter in most of the rounds.

Saludar showed some fight in the first two rounds, but Moloney’s speed and accuracy forced him to up his guard. Moloney connected combinations from the head and body and pressured Saludar in most rounds.

Saludar held on in the last two rounds as he was bombarded by Moloney who didn’t relent on his attacks.

Ultimately, Moloney remained the bane for many Filipino boxers. Saludar was the 11th boxer from the Philippines he defeated since his pro debut in 2014.

