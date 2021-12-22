Cease-and-desist order sought for gas stations selling overpriced fuel in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Gas stations may lose their businesses if caught selling overpriced petroleum products.

This was the warning from the Cebu Provincial government following reports of hoarding and selling fuel in the blackmarket stemming from the ongoing crisis due to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Dec. 22 met with representatives from the country’s top oil companies to address long queues of consumers trying to refuel their vehicles in gas stations, a scene that has been going for almost a week.

“We have more than enough supply,” Garcia announced.

During the meeting, Garcia also announced that she would be issuing another executive order (EO) that would seek to penalize gas stations, particularly ‘white stations’ or independent oil players, selling overpriced fuel.

“Please expect another EO from me that will establish prices (of petroleum products). I have asked you for your prices that will establish the prices and any violator will be issued a cease and desist order,” said Garcia.

“Any violator will be issued a cease and desist order, and will be given an overnight stay at the CPDRC (Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center),” she added.

Enough supply

Representatives from Petron, Shell, and PTT were present during the meeting on December 22.

Officers from Petron and Shell told Capitol officials that each had fuel supply amounting to 3 million liters, enough to last until next year.

Brandy Briones from Shell said 29 out of the 49 gas stations in Metro Cebu were already operational of which three were open in the evening.

Petron, for their part, had already opened 23 of their stations, their representative Jun Baliling said during the meeting.

The Ramon Ang-owned oil company is also working to open five more gas stations here as soon as they power their generator sets.

The entire Cebu is under state of calamity due to the destruction left by Odette. As a result, a price freeze will be immediately implemented for all essential goods including fuel.

/dbs

