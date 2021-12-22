Cebu City mulls providing generators to 2 refilling station per barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government plans to sponsor two refilling stations per barangay and provide them with generators to help address the potable water problem of residents.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the chairperson of the Disaster Council, said they were looking for generator sets to rent as soon as possible to deploy to all 80 barangays.

Each barangay will have to identify two refilling stations that have deep wells.

“We will provide them with generators and fuel, pero ilang baligya is P20 per gallon ra (but they will sell it at P20 per gallon), said Carillo.

Carillo said this was the city’s immediate response to the growing demand for potable water as people continue to line up outside water refilling stations for hours just to get drinking water.

Should the selected refilling stations finally get the city-sponsored generators, they cannot sell the water at any other price other than what is set by the city government.

This is to also control the price of water per gallon following reports of overpricing by both refilling stations and water retailers.

Mayor Michael Rama has already warned the establishments and retailers to control their prices before the city government can get to them.

A gallon of water is now reportedly sold three times the the retail price. Ice is even a rarer commodity with price reaching up to five times the retail price.

The increase in the price of ice also led to an increase in the price of poultry products being transported to the market.

Rama said the city government would go after them, close these establishments or retailers down and file appropriate charges.

“Look for them and arrest them. There’s the general welfare clause…It’s Christmas, we have this malady, so dont take advantage or else your enemy is me. Shape up before we get to you,” said Rama.

So far, water supply is returning to some barangays in the city particularly in Barangays Talamban, Banilad, Mabolo, and to the central portions of the city.

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy