Tommy O gets COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña has tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, Osmeña said, he felt mild chills on Sunday morning, January 16, and had himself tested. His test results showed that he has the infection.

“The good news is that so far no one else in the household has tested positive, so I will be isolating myself in a separate room until doctors tell me it is safe to do otherwise,” Osmena said in a social media post at noontime on Sunday.

Osmeña said they have also started to get in touch with the people came in contact with him recently.

“Of course, as a precaution we cannot accept visitors in our house until everyone here is no longer in danger of transmitting the virus to someone else,” he said.

“Please do not be worried, I will be fine. Pulse Oximeter is reading 97-98, and other than the mild chills, I’m feeling ok. No other symptoms,” he added.

In a separate post, his wife Margot, who is running for mayor in Cebu City in the may elections, is confident of his immediate recovery.

“Tommy is the strongest person I know. He is taking it in good spirit and as always has appetite. Thank you for your concern everyone!,” Margot said.

Earlier, the Department of Health in Centra Visayas (DOH-7) said that individuals who have come in contact with COVID positive patient must isolate for at least 7 days if vaccinated and 14 if unvaccinated. They may get tested if they develop symptoms of the infection.

Home isolation is now encouraged for patients with mild symptoms.

RELATED STORIES

Home isolation now preferred — Cebu City EOC

When to home isolate or home quarantine?

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy