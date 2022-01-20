Ahong dismisses Ombuds case as politically motivated

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan believes that the complaint that was filed against him before the Office of the Ombudsman in Central Visayas is politically motivated.

Earlier, the Ombudsman received a request for assistance signed by residents from different barangays in the city.

The letter wants the mayor, through the City Treasurer, City Budget Officer, and City Accountant, to inform the public about the donations that were received by the city intended for the victims of super typhoon Odette.

“Buhat-buhat rana sa pikas kampo. Politika ra, daghang nagreklamo nga miari nako,” Chan said.

Chan said that he received a complaint from residents, who were lured to sign a blank piece of paper.

The mayor said that the complainants were allegedly promised to receive financial assistance worth P1,500 and food packs from those who recruited them to affix their signature as complainants.

“Didto na sila mahibaw-an nga ang ilang gipirmahan diay, mao diay to’y i-attach sa petition. Pangayoan man sila ug ID,” he added.

Chan said that they are now investigating the incident.

He also urged the public not to fall for this modus operandi. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy