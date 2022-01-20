Typhoon Odette victims from mainland Lapu-Lapu City to receive financial assistance starting Friday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Families affected by super typhoon Odette in mainland Lapu-Lapu will receive their P5,000 financial assistance on Friday, January 21, 2022, until January 23, 2022.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, wherein the city has master-listed 85,000mainland individuals to receive financial assistance.

Aside from this, they will also continue to evaluate and verify those who would like to apply and were not listed in the master list but deserving to receive the assistance.

“85,000 ni sila kabuok, pero continuing gihapon ni,” Chan said.

Chan, however, clarified that they will divide the distribution into two batches to avoid the influx of beneficiaries.

This is to ensure the observance of the health and safety protocols, especially social distancing.

“Mahadlok ko sa kana bang magtipun-ok ba, mao nang gibahin nako. So naay first batch, naay second batch. Pananglitan ang imong pangan sa first batch wala masud, basin naa ka sa second batch nasud. Basta as long as ni-qualify ka, na-verified, makadawat gyud ka,” he added.

On January 16 and 17, the city has already distributed the cash assistance to around 10,000 beneficiaries in Olango Island. /rcg

