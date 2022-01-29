Demolished old Bilibid buildings yield improvised weapons

MANILA, Philippines—The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has discovered around 500 bladed and deadly improvised weapons following the demolition of old structures inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“The activity commenced with the NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) helping provide area security. K9 teams from the PNP (Philippine National Police) and Philippine Coast Guard first cleared the whole east quadrant before the demolition began,” BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said in a statement.

The clearing operations at the east quadrant side of the NBP’s Maximum Security Compound started at around 5 a.m., led by BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag.

“This activity aims to clear the East Quadrant of possible hiding places of unauthorized items and improve the security environment within the area,” Chaclag said.

He said old dormitories inside the east quadrant have been renovated and improved to increase the holding capacity.

“The cleared area will become common areas for group activities such as sports and educational projects,” Pacquiao said.

Other camps will similarly be cleared of illegal, unauthorized, and makeshift dwellings, Chaclag said.

