Firetruck driver released from custody, victim’s mom to file case

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The firetruck driver who was involved in a collision that killed a 23-year-old motorcycle driver in Mandaue City, Cebu on Sunday, March 23, has been released from police custody.

This was confirmed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Villaro told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the driver was released at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, after the victim’s family failed to file a case within the reglementary detention period.

Stella, the mother of Juan Paulo Mindo, visited the police station on Tuesday morning but learned that she was too late.

According to Stella, she headed to the station shortly after she arrived from Mongolia where she has been working as a caregiver for several years.

Nevertheless, the victim’s family is determined to file a case to hold the erring firetruck driver accountable for his actions.

Villaro assured that they will be assisting the family of the victim in the regular filing of a criminal case if they come to the decision to do so.

Stella told CDN Digital that she met with the erring driver before he was released from the detention facility. She shared that while the driver said that it was not intentional, he did not apologize.

Mindo, a 23-year-old call center agent, left his home in Brgy. Calawisin in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday to fetch his girlfriend.

On the way there, he crashed into a firetruck at the intersection of A.C Cortes St. cor. Plaridel St., in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

The firetruck, owned by the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade, was crossing the intersection on its way to respond to a fire in Brgy. Paknaan.

Mindo was left lying on the street while the firetruck proceeded to the fire scene. He was brought to the Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Stella, her second eldest son died due to brain hemorrhage. She added that Paulo’s death has also caused unimaginable pain to his five siblings.

As of this writing, the victim’s relatives and friends are visiting his wake held at a chapel in Lapu-Lapu City.

Amidst her grief, Stella implored for the erring firetruck driver to face the consequences of his actions.

She stated that it is unfair for the driver to use the fire incident they were responding to as an excuse as to why he left behind Paulo who collapsed on the ground.

Stella also lamented the lack of immediate help from the driver which could have possibly saved her son from dying.

“Sakit pud palandongon nga naa man gyud siyay naligsan nya iya rang gibiyaan. Dapat pud bisan pag moresponde siya, iya pud tawn tong [gitabangan] iyang naligsan. Kay ang ivang pagka firetruck driver is to save life. Unsaon pagsave nga naa naman siyay nadam-agan ug namatay man gyud?” she said.

However, Stella is choosing to focus on the preparation for her son’s funeral and the state of her other kids as of this writing.

She said that their family will be discussing more about whether they will push through with the case after the funeral ceremony scheduled on Wednesday, April 2.

