Are you the next Miss Universe Philippines?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Do you have what it takes to become the next Miss Universe Philippines (MUP)?

If you think you have, check this out.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization has posted the schedule for the screening for the next set of beauties.

The screening will start this February and the coronation night is slated sometime in April.

Are you planning to make the cut this year?

Here are the qualifications for this year’s MUP:

-Applicant must be at least 18 years old and under 28 years of age at the time fo the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

-Must be a Filipino citizen and hold a Philippine passport.

-Born female, never been married, and never have been pregnant.

-No minimum height requirement.

To apply, download and fill out this form (bit.ly/MUPH2022) and send the accomplished copy to [email protected].

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 was Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

/bmjo

