Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Beatrice Luigi Gomez is the new Miss Universe Philippines.

The 25-year-old Gomez bested 27 other ladies in a glittering coronation night.

She was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo at the Hennan Resort in Panglao, Bohol on Thursday evening, September 30, 2021.

Prior to this, Gomez won the Binibining Cebu title last January 13, 2020.

The two other new titles were given to Katrina Dimaranan from Taguig (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism) and Victoria Vincent of Cavite (Miss Universe Philippines Charity).

The 1st runner up is Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan followed by 2nd runner up Steffi Aberasturi from Cebu Province.

Earlier, the 28 ladies were trimmed down to Top 16 and then to Top 10 and finally to Top 5.

Gomez is set to compete in the Miss Universe 2021 in Israel this December. /rcg

