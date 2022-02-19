It’s time to travel with International Travel Festival 2022

Get your suitcases ready because the most awaited travel fair in the region is back!

The 7th International Travel Festival (ITF) is the biggest, and the most awaited consumer travel show in the Visayas and Mindanao and is open from February 18-20, 2022 in Ayala Center Cebu.

This year, ITF 2022 kicks off local travel for the Cebuanos showcasing the best of the Philippines with irresistible hotel & resort staycation packages.

Check out ITF 2022 at Ayala Center Cebu from February 18-20, 2022.

International Travel Festival invites travelers to book their dream destination and browse through over 50 exhibitors.

Score on big discounts for your local vacations hassle-free at the booths of hotels, resorts, and other destinations all over the country.



































Visit the booths of bai Hotel Cebu, Nustar Resort and Casino, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, The Bellevue Resort-Bohol, Kandaya Resort, Harolds Evotel, Costabella Tropical Beach Resort, Taft Properties, Seda Hotels, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Quest Hotel Conference Center Cebu, Dakak Resort and Properties, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, Yello Hotel, Robinsons Hotel and Resorts, Bluewater Resorts, Mandani Bay and more!

