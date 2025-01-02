Generation Beta starts now: Babies born in 2025 to 2039

Babies born in 2025, who will grow up knowing a post pandemic world deeply integrated with artificial intelligence, belong to what is now called Generation Beta.

Gen Beta will live in a world where digital and physical worlds will be seamless, says McCrindle Australian social research group.

These kids will also grow up in a world grappling with major societal challenges.

A deeper look into Generation Beta

Many are still confused about the generations, so here’s a breakdown from USA Today:

Greatest Generation: 1901-1927

1901-1927 Silent Generation: 1928-1945 (age 80+)

1928-1945 (age 80+) Baby Boomers: 1946-1964 (age 61-79)

1946-1964 (age 61-79) Generation X: 1965-1979 (age 46-60)

1965-1979 (age 46-60) Millennials: 1980-1994 (age 31-45)

1980-1994 (age 31-45) Generation Z: 1995-2009 (age 16-30)

1995-2009 (age 16-30) Gen Alpha: 2010-2024 (age 15 and under)

Generation Beta starts in 2025 and ends in 2039. McCrindle says people in this age group will grow up in a world where digital and physical spaces seamlessly coexist.

They’ll live in an era where artificial intelligence and automation have fully integrated into healthcare, education, and other parts of daily life.

Their parents, Gen Z, grew up at the start of this technological revolution, so they’re acutely aware of its impact.

Consequently, McCrindle says 36% of Gen Z parents prioritize limiting screen time compared to only 30% of Millenial moms and dads.

However, Generation Beta will face huge hurdles in making the world better.

They would likely prioritize sustainability as they grapple with rampant climate change, global population, and rapid urbanization.

Gen Beta would balance always-on technology with personal expression, redefining what it means to belong in a community.

Ultimately, Generation Beta would likely become more globally-minded, community-focused, and collaborative than its predecessors.

Understanding the next generation will allow adults to guide them in building a better future.

