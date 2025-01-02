Cebu’s real estate landscape in 2024: Transformative projects shaping the region

Cebu’s real estate sector thrived in 2024 as developers introduced groundbreaking projects and sustainable innovations that redefine the island’s cities and communities. From luxury residential towers to budget-friendly housing developments, Cebu proves itself as a dynamic hub for real estate.

Here, we highlight some of the most notable projects covered this year, offering a glimpse into Cebu’s promising real estate journey.

Primary Homes expanded its Royal Palms portfolio with the launch of Royal Palms Toledo, a Mediterranean-inspired residential enclave in Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City.

This Php 300-million, 2.8-hectare development offers homes designed for comfort and functionality, complete with resort-like amenities, ensuring a harmonious blend of leisure and convenience. Recognized as the Best Sustainable Developer in 2023, Primary Homes integrates eco-friendly features, echoing Toledo City’s Most Sustainable City title.

July saw the groundbreaking of Balai Cordova, Cebu’s first master-planned Filipino-inspired condominium development. The project features five residential towers and an emphasis on cultural values.

It includes unique amenities like “Tapok” work areas and “Duwa” wellness spaces. Situated in a growing area, Balai Cordova is ideal for young families, investors, and Airbnb hosts, with sustainability and community at its core.

Priland’s Paseo Grove Tower 2 marked its topping-off ceremony this year, bringing it closer to completion. This mid-range development in Lapu-Lapu City features six towers with studio to two-bedroom units. Its modern amenities—daycare centres, gyms, and serene gardens—cater to diverse needs while earning accolades like the Best Affordable Condo Development award in Metro Cebu.

BE Residences debuted BE Pods Lahug, redefining urban hotel living. It is located near Cebu City’s bustling IT Park and offers flexible accommodations with co-working spaces, resort-style amenities, and a family-focused environment. Known for blending convenience with modernity, BE Pods Lahug caters to leisure and business travelers, embodying innovative concepts like Be@Work’s creative hubs.

A collaboration between JIPROP and Samsung Electronics Philippines introduces advanced smart living at JTower Residences. The 40-story tower in Mandaue City integrates Samsung’s state-of-the-art home automation solutions, setting a new standard for luxury and tech-infused lifestyles, further shaping Mandaue’s skyline.

Mandani Bay by HTLand

HT Land tops off Mandani Bay Quay on January 15, 2024, marking another milestone for mixed-use and premium living development in Mandaue City. The simultaneous topping off ceremony of 4 towers—including 3 residential and 1 office building—is one of its kind and the grandest by far.

The Duros Group of Companies has unveiled ambitious plans for Mentigi Point, set to become the largest residential development in northern Cebu. Located in the Municipality of Daanbantayan, this project is part of the group’s expansive resort residences series, also targeting Oslob, Moalboal, and Camotes. Mentigi Point symbolizes Duros Group’s dedication to blending innovative real estate developments with Cebu’s cultural and natural heritage.

MSY World unveiled Harrington Place Pooc in Talisay City, offering two-story homes tailored to modern families. Known for its eco-conscious infrastructure, including underground electrical systems and solar-powered streetlights, HPP aligns with MSY’s mission to foster progressive, vibrant communities.

A joint project between Eastland Property Ventures and DHSUD, Mycollex-Westtown, in Toledo City, addresses the country’s housing deficit under the 4PH program. With 5,000 affordable units planned, this socialized housing development showcases sustainability and government-private collaboration for community development.

King Properties celebrated the topping-off of The Highline, the first BERDE-certified home office in Mandaue City. This 23-story project integrates commercial spaces with eco-friendly design, creating a hub for productivity and sustainable urban living.

King Properties partnered with Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin to launch two eco-friendly projects in Minglanilla and Liloan. Danarra North and South will feature affordable homes with solar panels, rainwater collection systems, and expansive green spaces, fulfilling the developers’ commitment to environmental responsibility.

Cebu-based Colina Homes made its mark on US soil, launching Colina Homes Development Corporation in Texas. This expansion bridges Filipino craftsmanship with the American dream, echoing its founders’ legacy while maintaining strong ties to its Cebuano roots.

Rockwell broke ground for Lincoln at IPI Center, a 53-story residential tower within its 2.8-hectare mixed-use development in Cebu City. Known for its distinct design and luxury amenities, Rockwell further solidifies its reputation as a premium developer, expanding modern, convenient living.

Federal Land’s fifth tower of the Marco Polo Residences promises panoramic views of Cebu’s scenic beauty. Nestled in Nivel Hills, the development offers unparalleled luxury with hotel-like perks and a serene environment, blending urban convenience with tranquility.

Gothong Southern Properties launched Yello City, a mid-rise condominium offering sustainable and customizable living spaces. Situated in Lahug, it caters to professionals, families, and retirees, combining accessible urban living with eco-friendly innovations.

Designed for students and young professionals, BE U Talamban emphasizes balance and inclusivity. It is located near the USC Talamban Campus. Features like collaboration hubs and wellness zones foster creativity and community among its residents.

Dubbed an “eco-icon,” BE Uptown Park redefines luxury living with eco-conscious designs and world-class features.

Highlights include its Sky Villas and a partnership with AC Hotels by Marriott, raising the bar for upscale developments in the city.

DMCI Homes entered Cebu with Kalea Heights, its 4.6-hectare resort-inspired project in Banawa, Guadalupe.

Kalea Heights symbolizes DMCI’s commitment to functional, sustainable communities by showcasing eco-friendly design and open parks.

Shang Properties introduced Shang Bauhinia Residences, their first luxury project outside Metro Manila.

Combining local Cebuano artistry with Shangri-La’s trademark elegance, this 52-story tower along Bauhinia Drive adds sophistication to Cebu’s skyline.

Cebu’s real estate sector showcases a diverse tapestry of developments in 2024, from affordable housing to luxury towers, each project representing a step forward in innovation, sustainability, and community building. Whether seeking a family home or an investment opportunity, Cebu provides unparalleled options, solidifying its reputation as a thriving real estate hub.

Aren’t you excited about what Cebu’s real estate will bring to the table in 2025?