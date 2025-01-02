Man behind deadly ‘Goodbye Philippines’ incident in Talisay surrenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The man who reportedly lit a powerful illegal firecracker called Goodbye Philippines that caused the death of a 10-year-old boy in Talisay City, Cebu has surrendered.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas on Thursday, January 2 said that a man identified as El Niño Entong showed up before the police to claim responsibility over the tragic incident.

“I just received a word from our Chief of Police in Talisay, Lt. Col. Epraem Paguyod that the suspect, El Niño Entong, voluntarily surrendered to the police earlier this afternoon,” Gullas said.

He will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, the mayor added.

Entong was allegedly the man who lit several Goodbye Philippines in a subdivision in Brgy. Candulawan during the New Year’s revelry last Wednesday, January 1.

However, one of them malfunctioned and a group of four, young boys who apparently watched the older man set them off took the faulty firecracker home.

According to reports from authorities, the children tinkered with the illegal firecracker – poured gunpowder and covered it with broken tiles and rock.

When they struck it with another rock, the firecracker let out a powerful explosion – so powerful that the debris hit the children watching it set off.

Barangay officials also reported to have felt the ground tremble after the deadly explosion.

The children sustained serious injuries however one of them, a 10-year-old boy, died instantly when sharp debris pierced his chest, fatally injuring his heart.

Banned firecrackers

Because of its popularity during the Holidays, the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics are regulated in the country to prevent casualties.

Due to their risk, the police banned ‘Goodbye Philippines’, and several other powerful firecrackers like ‘Super Lolo’ and ‘Giant Whistle Bomb’.

Banned firecrackers are usually overweight. This meant that they contain more than 0.2 grams of explosives like gunpowder as in the case of Goodbye Philippines..

In addition, firecrackers allowed by law have fuses that burn in less than 3 seconds but not more than 6 seconds.

According to Gullas, the suspect did not source the ‘Goodbye Philippines’ in their city.

“Based sa investigation sa kapulisan, napalit sa lain lugar ug wala sa City of Talisay ang pabuto,” he said.

Reminders

Meanwhile, Gullas said the suspect claimed to have bought the said the city government will be providing assistance to the family of all four children.

The mayor also reminded his constituents to always observe celebrations and festivities safely.

“Kahibaw ko nga part na sa tradition nga magpabuto to celebrate the New Year, but we must also be careful nga walay ma-injured o’ mamatay sa atong pag observe ani nga practice,” Gullas said.

