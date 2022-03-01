LPG, Auto LPG to increase P7.95 per kilogram, P4.44 per liter starting March 1
MANILA, Philippines — Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are set to increase on March 1, reflecting movements in the international market.
Petron Corp. said in an advisory said that it will adjust the prices of LPG by P7.95 per kilogram or P87.45 for the standard 11-kilo cylinder and AutoLPG by P4.44 per liter effective Tuesday.
“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of March,” explained Petron.
Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) shows that the household LPG prices in Metro Manila ranged from P794 to P1054 per 11-kilogram cylinder as of February 1 with a common price of P976 which was last monitored on February 2-10.
From January to February, LPG prices increased by P4 a kilo for the standard 11-kilo cylinder while auto LPG likewise increased by P2.23 to P2.24 per liter.
