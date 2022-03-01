LPG, Auto LPG to increase P7.95 per kilogram, P4.44 per liter starting March 1

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | March 01,2022 - 06:38 AM
LPG, Auto LPG to increase P7.95 per kilogram, P4.44 per liter starting March 1

FILE PHOTO: A man delivers cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas in Manila on August 6, 2011. – Prices of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG are set to increase on March 1, 2022, reflecting movements in the international market. AFP PHOTO / JAY DIRECTO

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are set to increase on March 1, reflecting movements in the international market.

Petron Corp. said in an advisory said that it will adjust the prices of LPG by P7.95 per kilogram or P87.45 for the standard 11-kilo cylinder and AutoLPG by P4.44 per liter effective Tuesday.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of March,” explained Petron.

Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) shows that the household LPG prices in Metro Manila ranged from P794 to P1054 per 11-kilogram cylinder as of February 1 with a common price of P976 which was last monitored on February 2-10.

From January to February, LPG prices increased by P4  a kilo for the standard 11-kilo cylinder while auto LPG likewise increased by P2.23 to P2.24 per liter.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Auto LPG, Cebu Daily News, LPG, price increase, starting March 1

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.