Scottie boo on his first ‘balut’ bite: ‘Yummy!’

CEBU, Philippines—Kryz Uy-Young shared a video of son Scottie enjoying the Filipino favorite street food “balut” on Monday, February 28, 2022.

In her Instagram reel , the Cebuano influencer and mom shared how her one-year-old son likes it.

“Scottie eats balut! 🥚,” she captioned her post.

Balut, a fertilized duck embryo boiled as a delicacy, is one of the most prominent exotic food in the Philippines.

Scottie can be seen in the video crying and craving for another round of Balut to his dad, Slater Young.

Kryz shared that Scottie had his first Balut experience earlier that day.

She filmed Scottie’s reaction while eating balut for the first time.

Scottie sipped the balut’s soup or broth (locally known as sabaw) without any hesitation. He even told his dad, “Yummy!” afterwards.

Slater went on in the video explaining to the young man what the different parts of the balut are.

And without any hesitation, the curious Scottie ate the duck embryo (piso in Cebuano).

Slater took to the comment’s section to share his happiness on his son’s first street food experience.

“Proud daddy 🙋🏻‍♂️,” he commented on the video post.

The video on Kryz’ Instagram page has now over 372,381 plays as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kryz (@kryzzzie)

/dbs