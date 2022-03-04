CCLEC opens more RFID installation sites

As the opening of its toll bridge draws near, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) has rolled out more sites for the installation of radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers on vehicles.

The RFID is needed by motorists to access the soon-to-open 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which construction progress is now at 91 percent.

CCLEX RFID installation is free.

To get your CCLEX RFID, sign up to schedule your installation by clicking on the “Register” tab at www.cclex.com.ph or visit https://mptc.outsystemsenterprise.com/ORRAS/

The implementation of an all-electronic toll collection system in CCLEX is intended to provide road users safe and seamless travel.

CCLEC is presently operating a total of seven installation sites. These are SM Seaside City Cebu, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and Il Corso Lifemalls by Filinvest in Cebu City; Parkmall in Mandaue City; The Outlets at Pueblo Verde and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City; and Cordova Centennial Road in the Municipality of Cordova. These stations are open from 9AM to 5 PM, Monday to Saturday.

The installation sites change from time to time. Keep updated by regularly visiting CCLEX’s official Facebook page at Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Those who previously missed their CCLEX RFID installation appointment because of Typhoon Odette can go to any of the sites without the need to reschedule by just presenting their QR code.

PROJECT UPDATE

As of January 2022, the construction progress of CCLEX was at 91 percent.

The remaining work now only covers the installation of handrails, piping and ducting, and construction of safety barriers at the CSCR on and off ramps, Cebu viaduct, main bridge, Cordova viaduct, and causeway. Embankment works are also ongoing at the causeway.

Aside from these, pavement works and assembling of canopy are also ongoing for the eight-lane toll plaza while structural works are being done for the CCLEX Operations and Maintenance Center, and the Toll Operations Center building.

CCLEX, highlighted by its iconic crosses on top of the twin pylons of the cable-stayed main bridge over the Mactan Channel, is Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation’s (MPTC) first toll road project outside Luzon.

CCLEX, which will be the third link to Mactan Island from Cordova Municipality to mainland Cebu through Cebu City’s South Road Properties, has a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour (kph) and a navigational clearance or height of 51 meters to allow large vessels to pass underneath the bridge.

Not only is CCLEX seen to reduce traffic and make traveling more convenient but also spur trade activities and open greater economic opportunities for Cebu and the rest of the Visayas region.

CCLEX is a project of CCLEC, in partnership with the local government units of Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova.

CCLEC is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPTC, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), a publicly listed infrastructure holding company and a member of the MVP Group of Companies.

MPTC is the largest toll road concessionaire and operator in the Philippines, which expansion goals include establishing toll operations in the Visayas, other parts of the Philippines, and in neighboring countries notably Vietnam, and Indonesia.

ADVERTORIAL