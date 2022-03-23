Inday Sara says no to being paired with other presidential bets

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, rejected being paired with other presidential bets, saying she prefers to stick to her running mate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Once again, let me reiterate that I am aware that many of you wish to see me with another presidential candidate. I take that as a sign of confidence in me as a leader, and for that, I am truly, deeply touched and honored,” Duterte-Carpio said in a video message.

“But I am a person, a woman, a leader who values commitment and word of honor. I am running for the position of vice president and my president is Bongbong Marcos,” she added.

Duterte-Carpio’s remarks came amid moves initiated by several groups and politicians pairing her with presidential candidates, Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

“When we agreed to form the UniTeam of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte, we both agreed to come together with the singular purpose of improving the lives of the Filipinos and making the Philippines a stronger country,” Duterte-Carpio continued.

“I intend to honor the commitment of my party, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats and Hugpong ng Pagbabago—that is to support Bongbong Marcos as President,” she also said.

Duterte-Carpio then called on her supporters to “trust that the UniTeam will serve the country with fairness, love, honor, and dedication, the way patriots should.”

