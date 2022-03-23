2 Cebu grads top March 2022 MedTech board exam



CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two graduates from Cebu schools landed in the Top 10 of the March 2022 MedTech board exam.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, released the official list of passers and topnotchers on their website and Facebook page.

The two are Diane Rose Avenido from Southwestern University (SWU) and Romeo Mike Dalimocon from Velez College.

Avenido landed at No. 2 with a rating of 88.60 percent while Dalimocon placed fourth with a rating of 87.70 percent.

Audrey Nicole Dumao Tape of Far Eastern University in Manila topped the exams with a 90.20-percent rating.

The top 10 examinees are:

