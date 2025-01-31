Chinese New Year: Feng Shui expert shares tips to improve energy flow at home

Expert says the shape of the building, and the positioning of the main door, are essential for aligning with the energy flow

The way we design the energy flow in our home or office, based on the contour or landform of where we live or work, has long been believed to influence the flow of energy entering our property.

This concept is rooted in ancient Chinese Feng Shui, which reflects the balance of the natural forces of energy to create a harmonious environment that fosters health, prosperity, and well-being.

As the world celebrates the arrival of the Chinese New Year, many embrace this time of renewal by turning to Feng Shui to recalibrate their living spaces and invite abundant, positive energy into their lives.

Master Judith McKenzie, of Judith Eugenio Global BaZi and Feng Shui Consultancy, offered insights into the principles of Feng Shui and BaZi to help individuals create intentional spaces that nurture their well-being and pave the way for a more harmonious and prosperous future.

In 2025, to fully harness the benefits of Feng Shui, she said one must closely observe the Internal Feng Shui system to understand the dynamic energy patterns within a space.

She explained the shape and structure of the building, along with the positioning of the main door, are essential for aligning with the energy flow from the environment. This accounts for about 70 percent of the Feng Shui balance.

The remaining 30 percent is determined by internal Feng Shui, which involves the strategic placement of key areas within the home, such as the kitchen, bedroom, work desk, and stove. Proper positioning of these elements plays a vital role in maintaining a harmonious and prosperous energy flow.

According to McKenzie, based on the Flying Star Feng Shui Chart of 2025, “the Southwest sector will flourish,” making it the ideal area of the home for key activities.

This sector, she explained, traditionally associated with love, relationships, and creativity, will experience a surge in positive energy that would offer homeowners the perfect opportunity to focus on personal growth, family connections, and creative endeavors.

The South will be associated with authority and promotions, Mckenzie added. The Southeast offers support from influential individuals. The East holds prosperous energy, and the West is linked to academics and love.

Moreover, McKenzie cautioned against making renovations in the Northeast, North, and Northwest sectors of the home in 2025.

She explained that construction in the Northwest could provoke conflicts and power struggles, disrupting harmony within the household. Renovating the North sector, traditionally linked to career and life paths, may invite negative energy, potentially leading to theft or even violence.

Meanwhile, changes in the Northeast could invite disaster, affecting the stability and well-being of the home’s occupants.

In addition to these warnings, McKenzie stressed avoiding placing a toilet at the center of the home, as this can lead to health problems.

The center of the home is considered the heart of the space in Feng Shui, and having a toilet in this area can disrupt the flow of energy, resulting in imbalances that could manifest as physical ailments or emotional distress.

When arranging workspaces in 2025 using the Flying Star Chart of the year, McKenzie suggested being intentional with desk placement to optimize energy flow.

“Place your desk in the southwest corner and face northeast,” she advised.

Alternatively, positioning your desk in the south to face north in 2025 will also boost your luck and enhance opportunities for success. This strategic arrangement is believed to enhance wealth opportunities and personal growth, aligning with the favorable energy of the Southwest sector.

To ensure precise positioning, McKenzie recommended using a digital compass, which can help identify the exact alignment to maximize the potential benefits of the space.

Proper bed placement is also crucial for fostering restful sleep and good health. Beds should be positioned away from “poison arrows”—sharp objects, beams, or structures that point directly at them.

These “arrows” can disrupt the flow of positive energy and negatively impact health, sleep quality, and overall well-being.

“The main door should allow smooth energy flow,” McKenzie said.

The stove, which represents the fire element, must also be thoughtfully positioned to maintain elemental balance.

For those seeking career advancement or planning to start a business, McKenzie said one must understand one’s BaZi chart.

This ancient Chinese astrology chart, based on birth information, reveals the most harmonious paths for an individual, guiding them toward decisions that naturally align with their energy and life purpose.

Love and relationships also have their place in Feng Shui, with specific areas of the home playing a role in nurturing these aspects of life.

“Activating the West area of a home can support romantic pursuits,” McKenzie explained.

However, she cautioned that structural challenges, such as missing or improperly utilized sectors, can block or weaken the flow of this energy.

BaZi charts can also reveal whether a person has a “love lock”—an energy block in their chart that can affect their romantic life, either making it more challenging to find love or creating obstacles in existing relationships.

Investing in good energy flow within a home is essential for overall well-being. Proper Feng Shui can significantly enhance wealth, health, and harmonious relationships by creating an environment that supports positive energy.

While weaknesses may exist in a person’s BaZi chart, McKenzie explained that aligning energy flow within the home can help individuals connect with the right mentors, opportunities, and knowledge to overcome challenges and unlock their full potential.

Meanwhile, one of the most common mistakes McKenzie noted is the over-reliance on gemstones as a quick fix.

“If those are not personalized based on your birth date and birth time, that can do more harm than good,” she cautioned.

While gemstones do carry distinct energies, indiscriminately using them without considering an individual’s personal energy profile may disrupt the balance Feng Shui aims to achieve.