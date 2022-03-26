Things you can do during Earth Hour 2022

On March 26, 8:30 p.m., people all over the world will turn their lights off for an hour as part of Earth Hour, an initiative started by the Worldwide Fund for Nature in 2007. Its goal is to encourage people to think about their energy consumption and impact on the environment.

With the lights switched off for an hour, consider the hour as an opportunity to make meaningful activities while celebrating the global movement.

Here are a few ideas on what you can do during the night of Earth Hour.

Reconnect with nature

If you live in the city, a night out of the hustle and bustle of the metropolis can be a good way to enjoy the Earth Hour. With lights being switched off during the Earth Hour, it will probably be the best chance to get a good view of the stars. So go on a camping trip or stargaze under the beautiful night sky.

Have dinner with family or friends

Who says that a candle-lit dinner can only be enjoyed during Valentine’s Day? This Earth Hour, invite your friends and loved ones to dine in the dark and cook up some sustainably sourced dishes for everyone to eat.

Bond with your loved ones

Make Earth Hour a time for quality catch-up with those who matter most to you. Plan a total digital detox and gather everyone for a sharing session. You can talk about treasured memories of trips and get-togethers or you can also bring out some board games to play.

Test out some late-night photographs

Spend the hour by improving your night shooting skills with your camera, or you can use the camera on your phone to take shots of the moon or nature. Perhaps even an aesthetically pleasing photo from right outside your window.

Catch up on sleep

Let’s be real, since Earth Hour is on a Saturday, what most of us need is sleep. Use Earth Hour as an opportunity to go to bed earlier than usual and catch up on all the sleep you missed in the past week.

