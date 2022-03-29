Revisiting St. Benedict’s Monastery in Carmen, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With restrictions eased this year, Catholics are expected to visit religious destinations this Holy Week.

Among the top destinations in Cebu is the St. Benedict’s Monastery located in Barangay Corte in the Municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu.

The monastery is located around 48 kilometers north of Cebu City. From the main highway in the Carmen town proper, it is a six-kilometer climb to the mountainous village of Corte.

The St. Benedict’s Monastery is home to the Our Lady of Manaoag Rosary Center, Divine Mercy Center, and the Oratory of St. Pedro Calungsod.

The Way of the Cross can be done here with life-sized images. One of the most noted picture spots in the monastery is the huge image of Sr. Santo Niño.

According to the Amazing Carmen website, St. Benedict’s Monastery belongs to the Sylvestrine Congregation.

Here are some photos of the monastery taken recently:

