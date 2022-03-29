Destinations Life!

Revisiting St. Benedict’s Monastery in Carmen, Cebu

By: March 29, 2022
St. Benedict’s Monastery

The entrance to St. Benedict’s Monastery in Barangay Corte, Carmen town, northern Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With restrictions eased this year, Catholics are expected to visit religious destinations this Holy Week.

Among the top destinations in Cebu is the St. Benedict’s Monastery located in Barangay Corte in the Municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu.

The monastery is located around 48 kilometers north of Cebu City. From the main highway in the Carmen town proper, it is a six-kilometer climb to the mountainous village of Corte.

The St. Benedict’s Monastery is home to the Our Lady of Manaoag Rosary Center, Divine Mercy Center, and the Oratory of St. Pedro Calungsod. 

The Way of the Cross can be done here with life-sized images. One of the most noted picture spots in the monastery is the huge image of Sr. Santo Niño.

St. Benedict’s Monastery

One of the more noted photo spots in the monastery. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

According to the Amazing Carmen website, St. Benedict’s Monastery belongs to the Sylvestrine Congregation.

Here are some photos of the monastery taken recently:

St. Benedict’s Monastery

The Our Lady of Manaoag Rosary Center at the St. Benedict’s Monastery. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

St. Benedict’s Monastery

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

St. Benedict’s Monastery

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

St. Benedict’s Monastery

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

READ MORE:

Mt. Manunggal a ‘gem destination’ in Cebu – DOT-7

TAGS: Barangay Corte, Benedictine Monks, Carmen Cebu, Cebu monastery, Corte Carmen, Holy Week destination, St. Benedict’s Monastery, Sylvestrine Congregation
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.