Nadine Lustre enjoys French winter with rumored BF

CEBU, Philippines—Nadine Lustre gave fans a photographer’s point of view of France.

The singer-actress uploaded snaps from her trip to France with her rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

This time, the actress gives fans a glimpse of the beautiful French lanscapes as seen in her post’s tagged location—the Val d’Isère.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小宮希美 🤍 (@nadine)

A few days ago, Nadine uploaded photos of the French Alps.

Nadine and Christophe enjoyed a winter escapade on a ski lift.

She has yet to confirm her relationship with Christophe. However, she earlier showed a moment where she posed cheek to cheek with him.

