Nadine Lustre celebrates new year’s eve with family and Christophe Bariou

CEBU, Philippines —Actress-singer Nadine Lustre welcomed the new year with family and rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

In a photo shared by her father Ulysses, Bariou can be seen celebrating alongside Nadine’s family.

“Goodbye 21. Hello 22. Happy New Year,” he captioned his post.

Ulysses also shared a video showing Bariou joining them in the kitchen, cooking on New Year’s eve.

“The New Year Cook Show,” he posted.

Lustre and Bariou spent their Christmas in Siargao, where they led the relief operations for the resident affected by super typhoon Odette.

Both of them also worked with Greenpeace Philippines in installing solar panels for the residents of Siargao.

