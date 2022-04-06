Twitter says working on edit button for tweets

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.

Twitter said in a tweet that it did not get the idea for the button from a poll that its largest shareholder Elon Musk started asking users of the social networking platform if they wanted the feature.

On Monday, Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and started the poll on the long-awaited feature the company has been working.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also urged users to “vote carefully.”

On April 1, Twitter said it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message on April Fools’ Day.

Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.

