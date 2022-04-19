Honda Cars Cebu launches next-generation HR-V

Cebu City, Philippines—Honda Cars Cebu Inc. (HCCI) launched on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the all-new HR-V subcompact crossover at its dealership along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area here.

The next-generation HR-V is available in two variants, the base model S and the top-spec V. The S variant will carry a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine while the V gets a 1.5-liter VTEC turbo engine. Both will be paired with a continuous variable transmission (CVT).

Outside, the HR-V looks sleeker than its predecessor that was launched last June 2015.

Up front, the all-new HR-V boasts of sleeker headlights paired with an aggressive sporty grille that carries the Honda badge.

Just like its previous edition, rear door handles are still integrated on the C-pillar for that two-door illusion. It complements the sloping roofline that gives the crossover a coupe look.

Its exterior is topped off with unified taillights for a modern look at the rear.

The highlight of the HR-V, according to HCCI officials, is its safety features that boasts of the “Honda Sensing,” which will be available in both variants.

This system gives the subcompact crossover a host of driver-assist and safety features such as collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, lane-keeping assist system, road departure mitigation system with lane departure warning, auto high-beam, and lead car departure notification system.

All these are in line with Honda’s goal for a collision-free society by 2050.

Those who would want to check out the HR-V can visit the Cebu City dealership along A. Soriano Avenue or the Mandaue dealership along AS Fortuna Street in Mandaue City.