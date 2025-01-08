Jude Bacalso: Why netizens applaud ‘arrest over misgendering’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The issuance of a warrant of arrest against Jude Bacalso, a Cebu personality accused of grave slander by deed, has ignited debates online about accountability, respect, and the balance between personal rights and public behavior.

The comments gathered from a post on CDN Digital’s social media page on January 7, 2025, reveal a spectrum of emotions, from applause for justice to calls for more understanding of LGBTQIA+ issues.

The controversy stems from a July 2024 incident where Bacalso allegedly forced a waiter to stand for hours after being misgendered, leading to legal action. The case has since raised questions about how society navigates sensitivity toward gender identity and ethical behavior.

Netizens react: Calls for accountability

For many commenters, the warrant of arrest meant a long-awaited sense of justice for the aggrieved waiter. “Actions have consequences,” wrote Patrick Steven L. Uytiepo.

“Jude Bacalso is a textbook example of how arrogance and entitlement can lead to one’s own downfall. Forcing someone to endure psychological distress over a trivial misstep like misgendering is not just petty; it’s tyrannical,” he said.

However, Uytiepo’s comments also sparked a broader conversation about respect and prejudice, with Charles Richard responding, “You can hate her actions without resorting to prejudicial misgendering.” This exchange highlighted the complexity of public sentiment, as people grappled with balancing their anger over inappropriate behavior and their respect for individual identity.

Another commenter, Real RY Onutan Borrs, highlighted systemic inequalities in the Philippines, especially in the treatment of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“In other countries, when a gay person is wronged, clear laws protect them. Here, it feels like LGBTQIA+ rights are still so backward,” he said. The comment was both a critique of the incident and a call for broader legal reforms to ensure equity.

READ MORE: ‘Call me ma’am’: Why dignity in identity matters

Divided views on entitlement

Some netizens viewed Bacalso’s actions as an example of overreach and entitlement.

“It’s not about discrimination; it’s about entitlement,” said Iced Americano. He referenced the alleged abuse of power in the incident. Others echoed the sentiment and suggested that humility and reconciliation could have resolved the issue before it escalated.

Jed Consunji expressed regret over the situation, saying in Cebuano, “Before being sued, you should have apologized and humbled yourself. But pride came first.”

Despite the criticisms, Bacalso also found support from some commenters who saw the backlash as indicative of societal prejudice.

“For a long time, the trans population was oppressed, mocked, and bullied… one incident becomes the outcry of bigots and haters,” one commenter wrote, urging others to reflect on their biases against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Another commenter emphasized accountability while supporting the community: “If what you did to the waiter was wrong, then it’s just wrong. Support for LGBTQIA+ doesn’t mean tolerating mistakes.”

The case has sparked discussions beyond the incident that serve as a lens through which societal attitudes toward gender inclusivity and accountability are examined.

For some, the warrant of arrest represents a victory for justice, while others see it as a reminder of the work still needed to bridge gaps in understanding and equity.