Xian Lim to Kim Chiu on 32nd birthday: ‘I love you and I’m crazy about you’

CEBU, Philippines—Xian Lim on Tuesday took to Instagram to send his love and warm greetings to girlfriend Kim Chiu.

Kim is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, April 19, 2022.

“To my person that makes my heart beat faster and slower at the same time. To my person that genuinely thinks of others before herself. To my person that loves unconditionally and is naturally born with a kind heart. To my person, to my always, happiest birthday! Millions of people love you. I love you and I’m crazy about you. Enjoy your day love. Breathe, slow down, cherish the moment ❤️❤️❤️🌸,” he wrote.

Xian posted this along with an Instagram reel showing their sweet moments together.

The Cebuana actress also shared to her followers photos from her birthday photoshoot on Instagram. She also wrote a special message for her birthday.

“I AM ANOTHER YEAR OLDER, WISER, AND MORE GRATEFUL. ✨🧚🏻‍♀️ 🎂

Today I woke up with a grateful heart, thanking him for giving me another year to live,love and to cherish. 🙏🏻 Thank you for all the people who remembered me today from the people close to my heart,my family, friends, co- workers, supporters. Its just been half day and yet I’ve been showered by unconditional love around me. ❤️🥺🥰

Thank you Lord for the gift of life. Thank you for all the experience of this past year; for times of success which will always be happy memories, for times of failure which reminded me of my own weakness and of my need for you, for times of joy when the sun was shining, for times of sadness which drove me to you. Help me in the days ahead to make this the best year yet, happiness and pride to my loved ones, and joy to you. 🙏🏻✨ #forevergrateful #birthday #giftoflife,” she wrote as caption. /rcg

