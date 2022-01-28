Kim Chiu shares sneak peek of her life as an “independent girl”

CEBU, Philippines — Actress-host Kim Chiu recently shared snippets from her life living as an “independent girl” on her YouTube vlog.

The actress revealed that her sister evicted her from home, “Sabi niya ‘Bahala ka na, malaki ka na. Punta ka na du’n now na, bago pa kumalat or bago pa magkalagnat or something else. Umalis ka na. Umalis ka na dito ngayon.’ Parang eksena sa teleserye,” she said.

The actress confirmed that some members of her family at home tested positive for COVID-19.

Chiu is currently living alone in a condo.

“If you’re wondering kung bakit ako nandito mag-isa, is because yun nga kumalat na nga yung virus sa bahay namin,” she said.

She said that her sister forced her to leave their home so she will be safe from the virus.

As seen in her vlog, Chiu took COVID swab test and tested negative.

“Living ALONE because of Omicron,” she wrote in the vlog.

In her vlog, she also shared her daily workout routine before leaving for work as host in the ABS-CBN noontime show “Its Showtime”.

Chiu told her followers that she will be sharing a new vlog on Sunday, “So this is the start of my 2022. I started it with ‘A day in a life’, unusual as an independent girl dahil nga for the safety of everybody and for my safety also.”

