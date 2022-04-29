Pagasa: Rain expected in Mindanao; fair weather in rest of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in Mindanao on Friday, April 29, 2022, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its early morning update.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather conditions with chances of isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin added that Pagasa no weather disturbance is currently threatening the country and that fair weather is likely in the next three days.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 – meter waves).

