Aerophone opens biggest store in Ayala Center Cebu

In order to address the constantly shifting demand for mobile phones and Information Technology (IT) products, Aerophone opened its biggest branch at the Ayala Center Cebu last April 30, 2022.

Aerophone is confident that its new branch would keep up with the erratic demand in the technology market.

“Though the demands shift from time to time, we are confident of the trust we have created with our Cebu market,” said Aerophone CEO Jason Tan.

The newest Aerophone flagship store is located on the third floor of Ayala Center Cebu.

Tan said they have always managed to keep up with the innovations made by digital manufacturers while they also continue to improve the physical appearance of their stores to continuously give comfort to their clients.













Aside from offering the latest phone models, their new store at the Ayala Center Cebu also has a spacious interior.

Having enough space to move around would give buyers convenience while they browse their product list and take a closer look at their newest phone models.

“Our spacious interiors allow us to highlight more brands that feature innovations so customers can truly appreciate them. Also, we will be featuring more products like IT solutions,” said Tan.

With their over 25 years of experience, the Aerophone takes pride in the unique customer and after-sales service that they provide, their secret for winning the trust and confidence of the Cebu market.









“Even though our customers already brought their product with us, we provide seamless aftercare service and are always in touch with our brand partners so we can immediately cater to their inquiries,” Tan said.

In the coming days, Tan said, they will also start the renovation of their more than 20 Aerophone branches in Cebu.











Tan said the other Aerophone stores will also be redesigned to give the comfort and convenience that the Cebuanos deserve.

Aerophone's CEO led the April 30 opening of their new branch at the Ayala Center Cebu.















He was joined by Branch Operations Associate Manager Lanie Kapuno, Operations Manager Emmylou Torrepalma, Director and COO Jerry Holaysan, VisMin Operations Manager Dennis Cena, Area Manager Merly Lozada and CMO Mike Morado.

