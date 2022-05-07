Huawei opens 125th Experience Store at SM City Roxas

On Friday, May 6, 2022, Huawei opened its 125th Huawei Experience Store (HES) in the country.

Located at Level 2 Cyberzone, SM City Roxas, this is already the 17th HES in the Visayas.

Visit the Huawei Experience store at SM City Roxas today and get to experience their innovative and cutting-edge Huawei solutions that include smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and AIOT.

Huawei National HES Manager Alwin Wu, Regional Business Head Jude Algarme, Vice Regional Business Head Alvin Gales, Retail Marketing Manager JB Libaton led the store’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. They were joined by Aerophone Director Alex Fong, CMO Mikee Morado, and SM City Roxas Mall Manager Gigi Sy.





Local influencer AA Alvarez also graced the special occasion.

Wu said that Huawei fans could expect the opening of more Huawei Experience stores in the coming months that would feature their latest product designs.

From May 6-31, 2022, consumers who visit the new HES may avail of freebies and discounts of up to P14,888. Also, early birds get to enjoy free FreeLace and Band4e worth up to P3,499 for a minimum spending of P10,000.

As customers enter the store, they will be welcomed with the newest P50 series that is packed with a flagship-level 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera.

In addition to this, Huawei fans would be more inspired with the introduction of the Huawei Nova 9 series. If you love taking photos and sharing video content, this device is a real deal.

Another head-turner in the store is the display of its 55″ Huawei Vision smart TV that enables multi-screen collaboration making it easy to share content in real-time.





What are you waiting for? Be the first to avail of these amazing and limited opening week offers.

Visit the Huawei Experience store at SM City Roxas today and get to experience their innovative and cutting-edge Huawei solutions that include smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and AIOT.





ADVERTORIAL