Rama, Garcia lead in Cebu City partial count

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio, Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporters | May 09,2022 - 11:28 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barug PDP-Laban candidates are leading the Cebu City polls as of 11 p.m. on May 9, 2022.

According to the data from the Comelec Transparency Server as of 10:17 p.m., incumbent Mayor Michael Rama leads by 29,767 votes at 194,583 against BOPK’s mayoral candidate, Margarita “Margot” Osmeña with 164,816.

Results for independent mayoral candidates are as follows: David Tumulak – 116,760 votes, Cris Saavedra – 1,148, Edgar Concha – 917, and Juanito Luna – 619.

Incumbent Councilor Raymond Garcia is also leading the vice mayoral race by 48,922 votes with 230,685  votes against Franklyn Ong of BOPK who got 181,763 votes.

Independent vice mayoral candidate, Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez garnered 30,617 so far.

Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., is also leading the South District congressional race with 133,831 votes leaving BOPK’s Bebot BG Abellanosa far behind at 111,309 votes.

Meanwhile BOPK’s Rachel “Cutie” Delmar so far garnered 98,391 leading the North District congressional race by 43,928 votes from the second running candidate, Barug’s Prisca Niña Mabatid who got 54,463 votes.

Here are the partial and unofficial results for the councilorial race in the North and South Districts:

If the trend continues, incumbent Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros will be the First Councilor of the City with 153,280 votes.       /rcg

