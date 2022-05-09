Gwen, Junjun lead in partial and unofficial tally in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu province’s top local chief executives seem headed for another three years at the Capitol.

Based on the partial and unofficial count of poll of the Comelec Transparency Media server, reelectionists Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Vice Governor Hilario Davide III are leading their respective races.

As of 9:32 p.m. on Monday, May 9, Garcia garnered 970,110 votes. Her opponent, former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano got 233,588 votes.

The third gubernatorial candidate, Nito Magnanao, got 6,849 votes.

Davide is also leading in the vice gubernatorial race with 530,819 votes.

His challengers, Dr. Tess Heyrosa and John Enad, garnered 472,827 and 35,737 votes, respectively.

The Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) has already convened at 8:02 p.m. on Monday to mark the start of the official canvassing of votes for all 51 localities in the province.

But as of 10:48 p.m., no locality has completely transmitted their results yet.

