Ong respects Bimbo’s choice; Del Mar to run for father’s memory

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Councilor Franklyn Ong is eager to face off with former Undersecretary Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez in the vice mayoral race.

Ong filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for vice mayor in October 5, 2021, a day after Fernandez lodged his COC as an independent candidate.

As another vice mayoral aspirant, Ong said that he respects the decision of Fernandez to run against him.

Fernandez has been a long supporter of the Liberal Party and consequently, the BOPK, for the last 40 years, but he has chosen to run independent this year.

Although he promised that he will not be opposing the Osmeñas, especially Margot Osmeña, who will be running for mayor, he will still be up against Ong.

“Actually it came to me as a surprise. Nashock sad ko nga nifile siya but iya pud na katungod nga nifile siya,” said Ong.

Still, the vice mayoral aspirant admits that Fernandez’s candidacy will affect his chance of winning since the supporters of BOPK will be divided between them.

However, Ong said this is no difference to the effect of any other candidate running against him.

“Bisan kinsa mofile, bisan pila mofile, makaapekto man gyod,” he said.

Ong only hopes that Cebuanos will choose the best candidate for the position.

Meanwhile, former Congresswoman Rachel “Cutie” Del Mar said her goal in seeking another term as a North District Representative is to continue the work of her late father, Congressman Raul Del Mar.

Del Mar said that she has brought her father’s memory with her, such as his religious amulets, rosary beads, handkerchief, and other items that reminds her of the Del Mar patriarch.

Raul Del Mar died on November 20, 2020, in a hospital in Manila while he was there to attend the Lower House sessions as its deputy Speaker.

“I want to serve as good as my father, and even better. I have experienced being in Congress, I know what to do,” she said.

Delmar said should she win a seat in Congress, she will focus on finding solution for drainage in the city.

“Naagian namo sa Talamban, grabe gyod ang baha. We really need to fix our drainage,” she said.

