American dies in glider crash in Oslob

By: Paul Lauro and Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 15,2022 - 06:27 PM

CEBU, Philippines — A foreign national died in a glider accident in the mountainous area of Sitio Can-anaw, Barangay Poblacion, Oslob, Cebu, Sunday morning, May 15, 2022.

Police identified the victim as Peter Clifford Humes, 63, from the United States of America (USA).

According to Oslob police, Humes was fatally injured after the glider he was flying crashed at the mountainous area of Sitio Can-anaw.

Police said that the American was reportedly flying the glider in foggy weather.

His glider fell approximately seventy (70) feet to the ground.

Police Capt. Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo, acting Oslob Police Station chief, said the American was immediately brought to the Oslob District Hospital by the staff of the Oslob Cebu Paragliding Development, but Humes was pronounced dead on arrival by the hospital’s attending physician.

Mamaradlo said that Tito Rendon, operator of the Oslob Cebu Paragliding Development, informed them that Humes was the education and safety director at Paraglide Tandem International in Ocean City, New Jersey, USA.

Rendon said that the victim came to Cebu to upgrade and certify Solo and Tandem Pilots of Oslob Cebu Paragliding Development, which was also located in the mountainous area of Sitio Can-anaw, Barangay Poblacion, in Oslob.

Mamaradlo said Humes’ remains would be subjected to an autopsy to determine the cause of his death and to rule out any foul play in his death

“Nevertheless, the investigation section of this station conducted a follow up investigation of this case, to determine the cause of the crash,” the police chief said.

Oslob is a fourth class municipality in the province of Cebu. It is located about 118 kilometers south of Cebu City.

