Palawan Pawnshop unveils PalawanPay, an e-wallet designed for the needs of the Filipinos

The Palawan Pawnshop Group (PPG) has launched the PalawanPay e-wallet app as part of the company’s mission to give Filipinos unserved by formal banking channels access to financial services.

Thanks to PPG’s PalawanPay app and Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP) network across the country, Filipinos can send and receive remittances anytime anywhere, especially in times of crisis.

With the new PalawanPay app, the PEPP experience is even faster, safer, and more hassle-free than before.

One of the unique features of the app, unlike other e-wallet services, is its focus on providing convenient remittance options. Customers have the option to send money from his e-wallet to another customers’ e-wallet or to send money directly from his e-wallet to the PEPP network. For the latter option, beneficiaries can receive the money sent from any of PEPP’s branches and agent outlets nationwide.

Founded in 1985, PPG has served as a one-stop money shop to everyday Filipinos, offering various financial services available in every province of the country through its branches and vast partner network.

“The company’s goal is to provide financial services to Filipinos anywhere in the country and to serve as a bridge between family members,” said PPG president and CEO Bobby L. Castro.

Aside from pera padala, the new PalawanPay app gives users access to other financial services such as paying bills, e-loading and scanning to pay. Users can cash-in or cash-out at any PEPP branch or participating agent nationwide.

“We are revolutionizing the way we do business in PPG to ensure that the wave of digital transformation includes and impacts our suki market, which mostly consists of the underserved segment,” says Castro, adding further that the app is really meant to satisfy their 3 suki market values: “Madali, Mabilis at Safe.”

“The PalawanPay app delivers a faster, safer, secure and hassle-free pera padala experience. To apply for a basic account, all a person needs to do is to provide basic personal information and complete a liveness check. Unlike other e-wallets, PalawanPay basic account users can already cash-out and send remittances for up to Php20,000 a month; for verified access and higher monthly limits, customers only need to provide one of 30 acceptable IDs to be able to use the app to its fullest,” said Third Librea, PalawanPay’s Business Executive Officer.

Librea also adds that with PPG’s goal of financial inclusion and providing their sukis with convenient options of paying, sending, and receiving money, some of the interesting products in the company’s pipeline for development include transfers between other banks and e-wallets, renewal of pawns, international remittance, and many others. PalawanPay also plans to continuously increase the number of its biller partners to make payments more accessible nationwide.

The PalawanPay app can be downloaded straight from your mobile phones via Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store.

The PalawanPay App is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, go to https://www.palawanpay.com/2022/04/08/introducing-palawanpay-palawan-pawnshop-palawan-express-pera-padala-and-more-all-in-one-mobile-wallet-app/