DHL Express supports Haribon Foundation’s tree-planting program

As part of the company’s commitment to sustainability and the environment, DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has pledged to donate PHP5.00 to Haribon Foundation for every shipment made from April 9 to June 30 by customers in the Philippines.

This is a demonstration of DHL Express’ support for Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-A-Seedling reforestation program, which aims to rehabilitate one million hectares of degraded Philippine forests through the planting of indigenous trees. The tree-planting collaboration with Haribon is part of the company’s long-term mission of protecting biodiversity and ecosystems.

Interested parties to make an international shipment and contribute to the environment can visit https://locator.dhl.com/ to find DHL service points and partners nationwide, or book online through https://mydhl.express.dhl/ph/en/home.html

Haribon Foundation is the country’s pioneer environmental conservation organization. Haribon applies scientific and multi-disciplinary approaches to biodiversity conservation by building constituencies and empowering communities.

“We are firmly committed to protecting the environment and operating responsibly. Our partnership with Haribon will allow us to reforest our lands and play our part in making positive environmental impact,” stated Eric Queppet, Commercial Head of DHL Express Philippines. “By 2050, we hope to have eliminated all logistics-related emissions and ensure clean operations for climate protection through our comprehensive portfolio of green products, solutions, and customer offerings and incentives.”

As part of the campaign, DHL Express is also giving back to its customers. Those who ship with DHL Express Philippines between April 9 and June 30, 2022, will have a chance to win up to PHP10,000 worth of food e-vouchers. The customer simply needs to make an international shipment from the Philippines through DHL Express service points or DHL Express partners. After making the shipment, a DHL Express representative will provide the link to register.

Each international shipment entitles the shipper to one raffle entry. The amount of the prize will increase depending on the number of entries per customer.

This promotion is one of DHL Express’ many initiatives that aim to ramp up its sustainability efforts, boost customer satisfaction, as well as show appreciation to its loyal customers who have trusted the service. DHL Express raised PHP110,340.00 during the Together We Grow campaign in 2021, and as of April 30, 2022, the ongoing summer promo has generated PHP11,715, or 36 trees, for forest restoration activities.

ADVERTORIAL