Enjoy flavors of Cebu, good wine at Cebu Food and Wine Festival

For those who are looking for a gastronomic experience, you’re in luck because Cebu’s Food and Wine Festival is back and it’s now better than ever.

Organized by The Ministry of Food & Wine, in close partnership with the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Regional Office and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce, the objective of the event is to showcase Cebu’s incredible culinary masterpieces for both local and international cuisines and help revitalize the local tourism and hospitality industry.

So don’t miss this exciting activity and book your tickets here: https://bit.ly/3m1u3Yv

The two-week culinary extravaganza that will open on June 18 at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan will bring together Cebu’s high-profile chefs.

Participants will also be treated to a delightful wine tasting experience with over 40 participating hotels and restaurants.

Apart from trying the best delicacies that the province has to offer, attending the event will be a great opportunity to mingle with the locals and to learn the taste and culture of Cebu.

For more information and updates about the event, like and follow Cebu Food & Wine Festival’s official Facebook page.