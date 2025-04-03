Shangri-La Mactan stages ‘A Vow of Always’ Wedding Fair, an immersive destination wedding experience

Mactan, Cebu, 1 April 2025 – Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, will stage ‘A Vow of Always, A Promise of Forever’ Wedding Fair, an immersive destination wedding experience, on the 5th and 6th of April 2025.

This event will showcase the resort’s stunning 13-hectare tropical sanctuary as an exemplary setting for crafting bespoke celebrations, offering attendees a realm of boundless venue possibilities, all orchestrated by Shangri-La’s esteemed event specialists and their unwavering commitment to impeccable service.

To complement this idyllic setting, the fair will present curated experiences designed to inspire and guide couples in creating their dream weddings. Attendees will explore the resort’s most captivating venues, from serene beachfront settings to opulent indoor spaces, and enjoy grand culinary tastings, insightful wedding styling talks, and a fashion-forward bridal showcase, bringing together the industry’s finest experts and designers to guide couples on their journey to ‘I do’.

Beyond the showcase of exquisite venues and curated experiences, this event celebrates the heart of love with ‘Unions of Hope: Love Stories in Paradise’, a heartfelt initiative hosting weddings for twelve deserving couples who, due to life circumstances, may not have the means to traditionally celebrate their union. From the sacred exchange of vows to the joyous celebration of reception, the resort will honour love in its most authentic form, underscoring its role as a sanctuary where love stories are not just celebrated, but nurtured.

The Weekend Unveiled: A Journey of Romance & Elegance

5 April 2025 – The Celebration’s Unfolding

The event commences with an elegant opening ceremony, followed by the unveiling of the Bridal Inspiration Gallery, an exhibition of bespoke creations from distinguished wedding artisans. The afternoon offers couples an exclusive networking cocktail, while select guests are invited to partake in ‘Culinary Tales: A Wedding Chef’s Table’, an intimate five-course dining experience, curated for the most discerning tastes.

6 April 2025 – The Grand Finale

The second day will feature an illuminating discourse on wedding styling, led by the renowned Gideon Hermosa, offering insights into the latest trends in luxury weddings. As the sun sets, a captivating fashion showcase and live entertainment will culminate in the unveiling of a grand food display, designed to inspire and enchant every couple present.

Exclusive Privileges: The Art of Bespoke Celebrations

The Wedding Fair Staycation: A Prelude to Bliss

Attendees will be able to indulge in a bespoke staycation package, from 4th to 7th April 2025, featuring:

PHP 10,000 net per night in a Deluxe or Premier Room, inclusive of a sumptuous daily buffet breakfast for two.

20% savings on dining, spa treatments, and exhilarating watersports adventures.

A Vow of Always: Enhanced Rewards for Enduring Love

Couples who confirm their wedding during the fair will be eligible for exclusive privileges:

For bookings confirmed on 5th and 6th April 2025: 5% Credit towards the Master Bill of their wedding event. The first ten couples to confirm will receive a honeymoon or future stay at select Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts.



For bookings confirmed on or before 30th April 2025: 3% Credit towards the Master Bill of their wedding event. A complimentary overnight stay in a Deluxe Room at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.



More than a showcase, this exclusive wedding fair is a heartfelt celebration of love—where every detail is thoughtfully curated to inspire your journey to forever. For inquiries, please contact [email protected].