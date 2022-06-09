Measles also on the rise in Central Visayas 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has urged parents and adult guardians to ensure their children has completed their inoculation schedules, particularly against measles.

This after the regional health office observed an increase in the number of the deadly infection during the first half of this year.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU-7), said they noted a 163 percent rise in the number of measles in Central Visayas.

“We are seeing an increasing number of measles this year, and recorded a 163 percent rise in cases compared to last year,” said Cañal.

From January to May in 2022, DOH-7 recorded 62 cases of measles, higher than the 38 they posted for the same period in 2021.

Health officials attributed the rise in measles, among others, to the low turnout in routine vaccination for children who are the most vulnerable to the infection.

“We have a slight dip in our numbers (of children who availed of the routine vaccines) in 2021 and now, we hope we can catch up in the next three months, especially with children age two years old and below,” said Dr. Van Philip Baton, DOH-7 medical program coordinator for infectious diseases.

Measles is classified as an ‘acute viral respiratory illness’.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is often characterized by ‘a prodrome of fever and malaise, cough, coryza, and conjunctivitis, a pathognomonic enanthema (Koplik spots) followed by a maculopapular rash.’

While symptoms are often mild among adults, they can be fatal for children, said Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director.

“Ang herd immunity sa measles important kaayo. It does not really protect the adults but for our children. And we’re urging adults to help bring our children to our health centers for their routine vaccinations,” said Bernadas.

DOH-7’s vaccination program on vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles is currently ongoing.

